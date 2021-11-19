Alpena County man wins nearly $700,000 from Michigan Lottery fast cash game

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man tried a new Michigan Lottery game and it paid off in spades.

The 37-year-old bought a Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash ticket at K&T Party Store on M-32 west of Alpena and won a jackpot worth over $696,000.

“I don’t play the Fast Cash games too often, but the Super Lucky 7s game looked like something new and fun to try,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I got my ticket, the first ‘Jackpot+$250K’ symbol caught my eye, and that ended up being the number I won on. I couldn’t believe it.”

He plans to pay off some bills and save the remainder of his winnings.

“Winning feels pretty dang good,” said the player.

The Michigan Lottery offers a variety of fast cash games costing $2 to $20 per play with a progressive jackpot. When someone wins, the jackpot starts over.

