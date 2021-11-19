Are you eligible for the COVID-19 booster? Local physician says ‘yes’

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The FDA could lift limits on booster eligibility as early as Friday; however if you don’t feel safe attending gatherings or in crowded places, physicians say you don’t need to wait to get that shot.

Currently the CDC states that those who are 65 or older can receive a booster shot along with anyone who is 18 years or older living in long term care, immunocompromised or working in a high risk setting.

“Those people that are at high risk are the ones that should get it,” Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said.

But with holidays returning to normal, he adds people not in that group can still get a booster.

“The reality is, if you feel like you’re at risk, where there’s a lot of people around, then yes, you would get a booster,” Mukkamala explained. “What you don’t want to do is work all day Wednesday, or Thursday on Thanksgiving and you know, talk to 100 people and then come home and then spread COVID to grandma and grandpa.

It’s the extra protection that local health leaders stress residents to get before gathering with friends and family, to prevent infection for yourself and others.

“A young healthy person with a solid immune system, they might get a breakthrough case, but be otherwise fine,” Mukammala said. “The elderly person who has, you know, perhaps other health conditions, you know, older lungs, that sort of thing, their break through cases are more likely to end up with pneumonia.”

Those who are still hesitant on getting a booster can take other precautions such as masking, social distancing or only inviting guests who are fully vaccinated or can prove they have a negative COVID test.

