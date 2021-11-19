Economic experts hopeful driver amnesty laws will lead to more jobs being filled

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 150,000 drivers in the state will have their suspended licenses reinstated.

In the past, drivers who failed to pay tickets, court fines, or failed to appear in court automatically had their license taken away.

But, new laws that took effect last month will put some drivers back behind the wheel.

ABC12 News spoke with the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.

They are thrilled this is happening because transportation has been a huge barrier these last several years when it comes to people’s jobs.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that an additional round of eligible drivers that have had their licenses suspended will soon be able to legally drive a vehicle again.

For Economic experts like Justin Horvath with the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, he knows this could be a potential game changer in an already tight labor market.

“I will tell you over the last few years -- we have heard more and more that lack of access to reliable transportation is a major barrier for people getting to work,” said Horvath.

Horvath said that he often hears from employers that employees will call off work because they can’t make it in.

Some reasons behind that?

Because their car broke down, they have to walk, or ride a bike long distances.

The winter months are creeping up. Walking and biking are not exactly ideal ways of getting to work which is why Horvath is happy more and more people will get their licenses back.

“We have been encouraging our companies in Shiawassee County to explore other options, whether or not there can be a ride sharing program between employees - another opportunity we’ve taken a look at is working with our dial a ride which is the Shiawassee area transportation authority,” he said.

Since the passage of these driver reform laws, more than 350,000 drivers have had infractions lifted from their record.

More than 100,000 drivers also getting their licenses reinstated.

Eligibility letters will be mailed to addresses listed on people’s driving records.

