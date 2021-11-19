Flint Police searching for missing teen
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old Flint girl.
Police say that 14-year-old Xaria Allen, was last seen Wednesday morning near Franklin and Court St in Flint.
Police described Allen as 5′5″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and short, curly hair.
Police are asking that if anyone has information, to please call 911 or Officer Hughley at (810)237-6824.
