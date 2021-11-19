Ignorance on the ice: When trash talking turns into hate speech

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For about the past 5 years, Joshua Clements has been coaching hockey in the Flint Jr. Firebirds program and what started as an experiment has turned into a passion.

“I tried it out with one on one skating coaching and working with kids through power skating,” Clements explains. “From there I’ve literally hit the ice running.”

Throughout his career, Clements built lasting relationships with his players.

“From the jump to me he was super cool. Super funny,” said former Flint Jr. Firebirds forward Everett Graham. “He was very serious about hockey.”

Graham’s mom Raena Grant added, “He had a great relationship with the kids and he did make them work really hard.”

“Coach Josh, he’s a really great coach,” said Simone Price, mom of Antwan Price former Flint Jr. Firebirds forward. “When the incident happened he immediately wanted to meet with all the players and parents to see what we could do to resolve this.”

During a game in January 2020 against a team from Detroit at Iceland Arena in Flint, black players on Flint Jr. Firebirds 14-under travel team were called the n-word and other slurs multiple times.

“We as in a net battle,” Flint Jr. Firebirds forward William Walker explains. “And this one dude called me a racial slur again. I pushed him back and we got into a little fight.”

Walker’s father Trevais Walker added, “We in the crowd were really upset about it because one we can’t do anything about it. We’re in the crowd all we can do is yell and grip. But, people on the ice could do something about it and chose not to.”

Flint Jr. Firebirds team caption Graham said, “It was the middle of the hockey so we were dealing with that on top of playing the actual game. But Josh did a really good job of calming everybody down and bringing everybody back it.”

Raena Grant, who was in the crowd at Iceland, said “If this wasn’t like a known thing for this particular team, I think I could’ve let it go. But, this is a pretty known issue with this particular team.”

This incident was not a standalone, it happened against the same team a month before.

For both situations, Clements reported the incidents to the league overseers the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association, who follows the bylaws and regulations of USA Hockey.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy for racism or harassment. But, I quickly found out it’s a zero-tolerance policy until it gets reported,” said Clements. “And that zero-tolerance becomes ‘Well, did anyone else hear it?’”

Josh sent a report to the MAHA District 4 representatives in January 2020, where he got a response from Kim Gearns who said she would gather interviews from players and teams about the incidents.

On Feb. 7th, 2020 Josh sent an email to Gearns hoping for an update. She said there was a backlog and she would continue the interview process.

Another month went by Josh sends another email still no progress in their investigation.

Nearly 7 months went by without another response, Josh emailed Gearns again in October.

Gearns told Clements, MAHA “tried to schedule interviews” with the other team there would be another update soon.

After this exchange, the issue was never resolved and the next season started in December.

Then on March 12th, 2021 against a team from Bay County the same type of incident happened to these 14-year-old kids again.

Antwan Price, former Flint Jr. Firebirds forward, explained the situation as “Things had got tense. The kid ended up getting mad and saying the n-word.”

Simone Price added, “Then Antwan went to tell the refs and he said ‘what do you expect this is hockey.’”

After the game, Walker said his son William came down the hallway in tears saying, “‘I’m tired of playing against these racists.’ He explained they’re calling us this, they’re calling us that, they’re doing animal chants on the ice and nothing is happening. The referee is right there not doing anything.”

Steven Sheldon, whose son Sean played on the team, said, “This most recent incident was a league-sponsored tournament. They had tons of officials there and they should have addressed it right away.”

Again, Josh reported the incident to the league. He even put together a 12-page document detailing the incidents and sent it to MAHA representatives.

After doing another investigation and came to this conclusion on July 7th, 2021

MAHA District 5 Chairman Kevin Brackett said in an email to Clements and the team parents, “It has been determined that there will be no further action directed towards any player involved in said incident.”

“It’s very frustrating,” said William Walker. “I know it’s been 7 months, they don’t care. Nothing was going to happen them, they were just going to skate free.”

Everett Graham, also voiced his frustration with the ruling, “There’s not much I can do about people’s ignorance because at the end of the day that’s on them. I can’t be sad about it. I can’t cry about it. All I can do is keep getting better and hopefully one day they’ll learn that what they did is not okay.”

For this ABC12 investigation, I reached out to both of the teams involved in the racial incidents and did not receive an email or call back.

We did get a statement from MAHA:

“The Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) is aware that you may be running a story titled “Ignorance on the Ice” that involves allegations of racial insults that may have been directed to certain youth hockey players on the ice. The MAHA promotes a safe and welcoming environment for all of its participants and does not tolerate conduct that involves any form of discrimination or racial insensitivity. The MAHA expects all of its players, coaches and spectators to treat each other with respect and refrain from any insensitive conduct. Referees are instructed to penalize any on-ice misconduct involving racist remarks directed to a participant. If the MAHA becomes aware of any such misconduct, then it will investigate the instance as required under our rules and issue any necessary supplemental discipline.”

Clements said in response to the ruling, “I didn’t get an apology for my players from the players, from the coaches, from MAHA, from USA hockey or anybody. I had to reach out to you in hopes that somebody will bring light to these situations that actually do exist. That everybody doesn’t want to talk about.”

Clements is no longer coaching in the Flint Jr. Firebirds program, he started his new job as head coach of the varsity hockey co-op team of Flushing-Clio-Swartz Creek on Wednesday.

All the players interviewed for this story are still playing hockey.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.