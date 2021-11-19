Advertisement

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was nice to see the sun shining down on Mid-Michigan Friday.  Winds were light and temperatures moved into the lower 40s across the entire ABC12 viewing area.  All-in-all, not a bad autumn day.  Overnight, clouds will be thickening up, and southerly breezes will increase a bit.  This combination will prevent temperatures from falling very far, or very quickly.  Low early Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s, to low 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday.  High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s as southerly winds hold for the day.  For all of the bark to the clouds, there won’t be much of a bite.  Nothing more than a few sprinkles are expected.  Sunday will bring a better chance of showers, but there won’t be any day-long rains.  As south to southwesterly winds hold, highs for the day will move into the middle 40s, which is right where we should be.

Monday will bring a taste of winter back into Mid-Michigan.  In the wake of a cold front that will move across lower Michigan Sunday afternoon, Monday will feature very strong northwesterly winds, scattered snow showers and flurries, and steady temperatures in the 30s.  Wind chill values will be in the 20s for much of the day.  After that, modest warming will likely be the trend leading up to Thanksgiving Day.
On ABC12 News we’ll have a look at travel conditions leading up to the holiday. - JR

