JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Our Thursday definitely had a wintry feel as strong, cold winds prevailed for the better part of the day.  That wind got the lake-effect snow machine revved up on the west side of the state, while for us, scattered snow showers and flurries dotted the landscape during the afternoon as temperatures held pretty steady in the 30s.  Overnight, the flurries will fade and the clouds will break up a bit.  Lows early Friday morning will range from the upper 20s, to around 30.

Friday will feature a little more sunshine and a little less wind.  By the end of the day, winds will be clocking-back to the southwest.  This should push temperatures back into the lower 40s for Friday and Saturday.  More clouds will return for Saturday, and we may even see a few flurries or sprinkles during the course of the day.  Even so, travel conditions across Mid-Michigan should remain just fine.

Sunday will see the return of some rain to the ABC12 viewing area as a pretty decent storm moves in from the west.  As a cold front sweeps off to our east Sunday night, pockets of rain and rain showers will change over to snow showers.  This will lead to a real taste of winter come Monday.  On ABC12 News we will let you know if scattered snow showers, strong northwesterly winds, and steady temperatures in the middle 30s will all join to make for slippery roads as we begin the week. - JR

