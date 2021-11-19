Lapeer High School drummer marching in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer drummer is getting the opportunity of a lifetime by joining The Macy’s Great American Marching Band for the Thanksgiving day parade.

Brayden Connell is one of just 200 high school students from across the country that will be Marching on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Brayden said that it was all thanks to something he stumbled upon on YouTube, a quick google search, and 30 dollars from his dad, and now he’s landed the gig of a lifetime.

“Super excited,” said Connell. “I was going to get up and start screaming but I was in class so I couldn’t really do that.”

He’s been drumming for years and is a member of the Lapeer High School Marching Band.

“Eight years ago, I started on a drum set and then in fifth grade I joined band to play percussion and then freshman year I joined the drum line,” said Connell.

He’s been busy memorizing the music, practicing technique and preparing for a week in the big city.

“We have rehearsal days and during those days, we take breaks to go into the city and do site seeing. We get to see a Broadway musical and the 9/11 memorial,” said Connell.

Even though he was a little shocked he was selected, his band teacher at Lapeer High school wasn’t surprised one bit.

“He is very naturally gifted. Always has been,” said teacher, Dan Hundt. “It’s truly exceptional that he made it into this especially on his own.”

As for his parents, they’ll be there supporting him every step of the way.

“We do get to watch one rehearsal and that’s the only time we get to see him before and then we get to have Thanksgiving dinner with him as well,” said Brayden’s mom, Traci Connell. “I don’t know that we will be able to see him in the parade because of all the people but were going.”

In the future, Brayden says this is just the start of his Marching Band career.

“I’d like to do maybe DCI which is Drum Corps. International. I’d like to do College marching band as well,” said Connell.

