Local hospitals continue to battle current Covid-19 surges

BAY REGION, Mich. (WJRT) - Local hospitals continue to feel the effects of the current Covid-19 surges, but it’s not just Coronavirus that is concerning doctors.

On top of COVID-19 and the usual medical emergencies, doctors at McLaren Bay Region say they have seen an influx of RSV this year.

Not just in children, but in adults.

While some cases of RSV would normally be admitted, right now, doctors have to look at other options.

“In cases where you have to weigh the benefits of keeping the patient under closer observation in the hospital vs. the risk, I think it’s become a more complex process to say what is best for this patient at this point in time,” said Norman Chapin, Chief Medical Officer of McLaren Bay Region.

Chapin says the hospital is getting closer to full capacity every day and doctors are working to find ways to take care of everyone that walks through the doors.

“If a patient requires support that can only occur in the hospital, we will do whatever we need to do to find that patient a bed,” said Chapin. “Even if that means the patient may stay in the Emergency Department for a longer period of time.”

It’s not just patients diagnosed with COVID-19 adding to the stress of the hospital.

“RSV was the one that was the most interesting this year,” said Chapin. “Maybe the most unexpected, especially the number of adults that were seeing coming down with RSV.”

Chapin says while its tough on hospitals to see such an influx-- people need to continue to seek care.

“If you stay home the risk of suffering a major complication from a life-threatening emergency is just too high to risk,” said Chapin. Chapin say it’s also important to assess your symptoms before deciding where to go.

It could be better to seek help from an Urgent care or your family doctor if your symptoms are not life threatening.

