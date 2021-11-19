Memorial Healthcare Hospital moves to red COVID-19 risk level

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Memorial Healthcare in Owosso announced it has increased its COVID-19 risk level to red because of high transmission in Shiawassee County.

The hospital on West King Street said the county had a COVID-19 positivity rate of nearly 20% as of Friday morning. Memorial Healthcare’s hospitalization rates continued to exceed the numbers from last spring and fall.

The health care system said the hospital had 26 coronavirus-positive patients in addition to an abnormally high rate of non-COVID-19 patients.

Moving to a red risk level brings several changes to medical treatment and visitor policies for the Owosso hospital.

Memorial says one healthy visitor will be permitted only for obstetrics, pediatric, patients requiring special assistance and in end-of-life scenarios. Memorial said all other appointments and procedure visitors would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The hospital said elective procedures would continue on a case-by-case basis. Medical officer staff will contact patients if there has been a change for scheduled appointments and procedures. Telemedicine services were also available.

The coronavirus drive-thru testing site was open seven days a week for anyone who was showing symptoms or had been exposed to the virus. For an appointment, patients were asked to contact Memorial Healthcare at 989-729-6422.

The hospital encouraged the community to wear a mask when out in public and practice social distancing. It said coronavirus vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, were important to help slow the spread.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.