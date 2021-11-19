Advertisement

Mid-Michigan child care provider hopeful congress passes President Biden’s Build Back Better plan

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - A key part of the president’s Build Back Better Plan is making childcare more affordable.

The president is allotting $400 billion to provide universal pre-schooling for all three and four year old’s.

The White House is saying that this is the largest expansion in education programs since the creation of the public school system.

ABC12 News spoke with Kendra Nichols who runs Elite Early Learning Center in Corunna.

She said that she is excited, but is also cautiously optimistic, the plan will go through.

Child care is something that has garnered a lot of attention these last almost two years.

Low wages, labor shortages, not enough providers, and affordability issues have plagued the industry long before COVID-19.

But, a massive safety blanket under the president’s Build Back Better plan could bring some much needed relief for families and providers.

“Any time you invest in early childhood -- it’s exciting. And we know that every time we invest in early childhood -- it saves us money later,” said Nichols.

Nichols runs elite early learning center in Corunna and is thrilled at the prospect that universal Pre-k could in fact actually happen.

Under the president’s plan --parents will be able to send their 3 and 4 year old’s to a public school or childcare program of their choice.

It’s all part of a massive effort to help ease some of the financial burdens parents face when sending their kids to be cared for.

“Parents are definitely concerned, just about being able to find childcare and be able to find that affordability and I think there’s some exciting things coming down the chute, now that we’re able to get together and have those conversations,” she said.

Childcare costs have jumped from $10,000 per child pre-pandemic to around $15,000, according to the Center for American Progress.

It leaves people like Nichols hopeful that something is done and sooner rather than later.

“This is everything we’ve been talking about for a very long time and advocating for at our legislator’s doorsteps and I’m cautiously optimistic but I’m very excited about what this could do for our kids,” she said.

The House has passed the president’s Build Back Better plan, It now heads to the senate where it’s likely to undergo some major revisions.

It would then head back to the House for a vote before being signed by the president into law.

