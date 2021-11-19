Mid-Michigan doctors hopeful COVID-19 cases could decline after booster shot expansion

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for fully vaccinated Americans 18 and older to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

McLaren Bay Region Chief Medical Officer, Norman Chapin, says while these have been available to a group of people for a few weeks, now that a majority of Americans will qualify to get a booster shot, this could be key to dropping COVID-19 numbers this winter.

“It really gives us the opportunity to boost the immune system of a much larger percentage of our population,” said Chapin.

Chapin said for many, the sooner the better.

“What we have learned about the longevity of the immunity is something everyone needs to understand and take into consideration,” said Chapin.

Because Chapin says the vaccine’s protection can change.

“Patients who have not had Covid-19 and who got the initial series more than 6 months ago, this is something else we can do besides the PPE and isolation and all those kinds of things,” said Chapin.

Currently, some counties are seeing some of the biggest surges in month.

Chapin said that in Bay County, over 250 new positive cases were reported in just one weekend.

