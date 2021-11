MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Families have many great opportunities to make the most of the holiday season.

The Midland Center for the Arts is offering a holiday art fair, a “Magical Cirque Christmas,” Holiday Pops, Josh Turner, Canadian Brass Holidays and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.