Mt. Pleasant P.D. to hire a full-time mental health first responder

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A unique, brand new position a Mid-Michigan police department hopes will support both officers and the community, a full time mental health first responder.

“What we have found is that mental health is a key issue that is facing law enforcement,” said Paul Lauria, City of Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police

Lauria is introducing a new full time mental health first responder position.

“It is really time, as expensive as this is, it’s time that if were serious about this we can’t wait for the federal government to help us out,” he said.

Lauria said that with their own funding, they have decided to bring on a mental health first responder with the goal of offering more support to those involved in domestic violence, drug overdose or someone emotionally impaired during an emergency situation.

“The position is not only for police, but it’s for our firefighters or firemen, our code enforcement people who deal with people with mental illness. His person is going to be able to go to a scene whether it’s police or fire as long as it’s safe, and help us you know, handle it so that it’s done right,” said Lauria.

The Mt. Pleasant Police department has been working with RISE advocacy Inc. - a program offering support to empower survivors of Domestic Violence - to help develop the position.

“Just being able to provide a higher level of support for individuals as they are interacting with the law enforcement community. You know, when I’m thinking about this position, I’m thinking about somebody who’s able to follow up in ways that we’re not doing right now,” said Jennifer Paige, Executive Director Rise Advocacy Inc.

The position is still being developed, The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says they hope to start interviewing candidates soon

