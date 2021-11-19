New Jersey man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting young girls in Mid-Michigan

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 39-year-old man from New Jersey pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of driving to Michigan and repeatedly sexually assaulting young teenage girls in Houghton Lake.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jose Ricardo Gomez of Manalapan, New Jersey, provided alcohol for the 13-year-old and 14-year-old female victims at a hotel in Roscommon County. While there in August 2020, he engaged in sexual activity with the girls and took explicit photos.

Investigators say Gomez also distributed several sexually explicit videos and photos of underage girls on Snapchat from May to August 2020 before the assault in Mid-Michigan.

Gomez met the teenage girls from Michigan on Snapchat in July or August of 2020. He misrepresented his name, age and residence to the girls while using the social media platform to arrange a sexual encounter with the girls in Houghton Lake.

At the Roscommon County hotel, he gave the girls alcohol and engaged in repeated sexual assaults. Investigators found several explicit videos on Gomez’s Snapchat profile depicting the 13-year-old victim.

Investigators also found evidence that Gomez distributed videos and photos of other underage girls on Snapchat for several months in 2020. He solicited explicit images from girls on Snapchat and then threatened them, so they would continue sending more images.

Police say Gomez made a call from the Roscommon County Jail on the day after his arrest to direct someone to destroy evidence on Gomez’s online accounts. The unidentified person deleted several images from Gomez’s iCloud account.

Gomez pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor. He remains in jail while awaiting sentencing in February.

Gomez could face additional charges for criminal sexual conduct in Michigan state courts.

