Saginaw Township Police investigating home invasion of ex-chief’s house

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A brazen home invasion on a busy road as a former mid-Michigan police chief is the victim of what appears to be an armed robbery.

911 calls indicate police are searching for three men wanted in connection with the home invasion that took place around noon Saturday in Saginaw Township.

Inside the home was the former police chief of the township and his wife.

The couple is okay and at this point and its not clear if the suspects knew who lived at the home, which is on a busy road in Saginaw Township.

The first 911 call came in around noon Saturday. The woman said three men broke into the home.

“Robbing it, says one has a gun, caller is in the basement, says the males starting hollering and hung up,” says the Saginaw County 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Police rushed to the home on Midland Road in Saginaw Township, but the suspects had left.

“Black males are the suspects they left in a gray Chevy Suburban or Tahoe, unknown direction,” says the dispatcher.

It’s not clear what the men took during the home invasion, but ABC 12 News has learned former Saginaw Township Police Chief Kenneth Ott and his wife were in the home during the break-in. They were not injured.

“Really surprised someone would go there, of all places,” says Jeff Oppermann.

Oppermann owns Oppermann’s Cork N’ Ale across the street from the home and not only was he surprised at whose home was targeted, but he’s surprised it was pulled off in the middle of the day on the busy highway.

“So many cars going by, there are always people about in this area which makes it even more surprising to me,” says Oppermann.

He says police came to the business to look at surveillance video.

“We have 18 cameras in and out of the building so we actually had a camera that showed the cars going by,” he says.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says “detectives are actively investigating this case and believe that further release of information will hinder their investigation as they seek justice for the victims in this matter.”

For Oppermann, and others who live in the area, they are anxiously waiting for news of an arrest.

“Very concerning and they must have had some kind of inside scoop to know what’s going on to pull something like that off,” says Oppermann.

Saginaw Township’s website indicates Ken Ott retired as police chief in 1996. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

