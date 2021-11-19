Several Thanksgiving events and giveaways planned in Flint this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, there are a number of different churches and organizations around Flint giving back to the community this weekend.

Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church on Lapeer Road in Flint is having a Thanksgiving food giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The food is free, but organizers ask that those seeking food baskets stay in their cars and an attendant will bring a food basket out.

Bethel United Methodist Church is having a free food giveaway at noon Saturday. The church is located at 1309 Ballenger Highway in Flint.

The free Feed the City event presented by Wayne the Barber and the Neeley Team will include a food and hygiene product giveaway, along with more events. The event is planned in downtown Flint on Second Street between Saginaw and Beach streets.

Light’N Up Cannabis Co. will give away 1,000 turkeys from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at 4184 Pier North Blvd. in Flint.

