Some sunshine

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south helps to lighten our winds, shutting down lake effect, and give us some sun for most of the day. Clouds return to end the afternoon and evening as our next low pressure system approaches.

Today’s highs will be around 40 degrees with W winds turning to the S as they lighten to around 5-10mph. After some morning clouds and light scattered snow, we’ll see sun for most of the day.

Clouds move in from west to east to end the day and we’ll stay cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s with a light S breeze.

Tomorrow winds stay out of the S at 10-20mph, so even with remaining cloudy we’ll warm to the low 40s.

Sunday we’re in the low 40s and cloudy, but we also have scattered showers.

We turn colder on Monday!

