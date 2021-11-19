Advertisement

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is opening COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults, and urging them for anyone 50 and older.

The decision Friday seeks to simplify what has been a confusing list of who’s eligible.

Now for anyone 18 or older, the only requirement is to be at least six months past their last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.

