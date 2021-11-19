Where are all the workers? Kettering University talks pros/cons of automation, artificial intelligence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Where are all the workers? For months now it seems like industries across a number of sectors are facing massive labor shortages as a result of the pandemic.

Some experts believe the labor shortage and supply chain issues could last several years.

It begs the question,- are there other options available to help fill that labor shortage?

Dr. Scott Grasman is the department head of industrial and manufacturing engineering at Kettering University. He said that it really depends on the kind of industry at hand.

Automation has been a staple of large manufacturing for decades.

“It used to be cost effective for large manufacturing facilities, but it’s much more cost effective for smaller companies to do that now. They not only can’t get the labor, but the labor is more expensive, so it makes the automation systems much more cost effective,” he said.

But for those at home who are thinking this is the beginning of the end of human or manual labor, Grasman says don’t worry.

Why? Because automation and artificial intelligence are only as smart as the humans that have to program it and maintain it.

Perfect example, that Roomba home, Users have to turn it on and sometimes it needs a little help.

Or Dominos earlier this year test launching autonomous pizza delivery service in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Grasman also said that typically, A.I. and automation are used in conjunction with manual human labor for efficiency purposes.

Not forgetting the simple element of the human touch when it comes to labor.

“If there’s a particular skill or judgment the human needs to make, artificial intelligence and automation is getting better -- but its still not as good as human decision making in most cases,” said Garsman.

The Mckinsey Global Institute estimates that by 2030, a quarter of U.S. jobs will be replaced by automation.

The development of automation expansion though has been slowed here in the U.S. because of a lack of engineering resources to deploy it.

