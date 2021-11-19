Advertisement

Where are all the workers? Kettering University talks pros/cons of automation, artificial intelligence

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Where are all the workers? For months now it seems like industries across a number of sectors are facing massive labor shortages as a result of the pandemic.

Some experts believe the labor shortage and supply chain issues could last several years.

It begs the question,- are there other options available to help fill that labor shortage?

Dr. Scott Grasman is the department head of industrial and manufacturing engineering at Kettering University. He said that it really depends on the kind of industry at hand.

Automation has been a staple of large manufacturing for decades.

“It used to be cost effective for large manufacturing facilities, but it’s much more cost effective for smaller companies to do that now. They not only can’t get the labor, but the labor is more expensive, so it makes the automation systems much more cost effective,” he said.

But for those at home who are thinking this is the beginning of the end of human or manual labor, Grasman says don’t worry.

Why? Because automation and artificial intelligence are only as smart as the humans that have to program it and maintain it.

Perfect example, that Roomba home, Users have to turn it on and sometimes it needs a little help.

Or Dominos earlier this year test launching autonomous pizza delivery service in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Grasman also said that typically, A.I. and automation are used in conjunction with manual human labor for efficiency purposes.

Not forgetting the simple element of the human touch when it comes to labor.

“If there’s a particular skill or judgment the human needs to make, artificial intelligence and automation is getting better -- but its still not as good as human decision making in most cases,” said Garsman.

The Mckinsey Global Institute estimates that by 2030, a quarter of U.S. jobs will be replaced by automation.

The development of automation expansion though has been slowed here in the U.S. because of a lack of engineering resources to deploy it.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Hospitals continue to battle COVID-19 surge
Hospitals continue to battle COVID-19 surge
Would automation or A.I. help with the current labor shortage?
Would automation or A.I. help with the current labor shortage?
Mid-Michigan child care providers hopeful for passage of BBB Act
Mid-Michigan child care provider hopeful congress passes President Biden’s Build Back Better plan
Mid-Michigan child care providers hopeful for passage of BBB Act
Mid-Michigan child care providers hopeful for passage of BBB Act