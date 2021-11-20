G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Two Flint residents are behind bars and charged with conducting a three year sex trafficking scheme involving minors.

“They groom people, they go online and use different platforms in order to identify what and where these victims are,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said

According to Sheriff Swanson, 20-year-old Marquan Cox and 19-year-old Madyson Dennis were grooming and threatening to expose four 14-year-old victims through social media.

An arrest warrant unveils both Cox and Dennis would drug, rape and record their victims, in what Swanson describes as a “sex dungeon” and would then later threatren to share the videos with their family members to lure them back to the house located in the City of Flint.

“This didn’t just happen once, they continued to be brought over because they would use it as bait,” Swanson said. “These little victims didn’t want to come over but when their loved ones got a social media video of them in a compromising position, it forced them to go and try to delete them.”

The GHOST investigation further led to a second location at the Red Roof Inn on Miller road in Flint Twp, where they discovered multiple weapons, cocaine and an iPad with an external hard drive. Swanson says those items could lead to identifying more victims.

“We do these briefings to put out the details and within one minute of us ending the briefing we had two people say that my kid, my loved one, they have been assaulted,” he said.

Since the allegations aired Friday night, Swanson reached back out to ABC 12 News to say an additional person contacted GHOST with a lead.

Cox is charged with 29 felonies and could get up to 301 years in prison. Dennis is charged with 24 felonies that could total in 266 years in prison.

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Swanson explains, has only opened more doors for predators to groom through social media using methods like sextortion to lure kids.

“There’s more of an opportunity to go one on one, whether that’s on your phone or an iPad, that’s what predators are counting on,” Swanson said.

It’s a reminder, he adds, that people might not even realize they need to hear.

“Predators are among us, they look and act, they work with us and the key is to always be vigilant and find out what to look out for,” Swanson said.

If you were a victim of sex trafficking, assault or know of a loved one who’s been a victim the G.H.O.S.T team encourages you to reach out and know that they will support and help you. You can contact them by calling 911 or 810-257-3422.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.