Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Look for lots of clouds today with a few stray showers or flurries.

Temperatures will top out in the low 40s.

Mostly cloudy conditions will hold overnight with a low around the freezing mark.

Some spotty showers are possible Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

Next week starts off colder with highs in the 30s.

Some flurries are possible Monday.

By Thanksgiving we’ll be back in the 40s.

A few showers are possible on Thanksgiving Day.

