Michigan reports 17,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two days

LASNSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases continues to rise as the week ends.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,980 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday and Friday for a total of 1,242,253. The daily average of 8,990 newly confirmed cases has increased by nearly 2,000 since the report on Wednesday.

State health officials reported 128 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Thursday to Friday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 23,232.

As of Thursday, 57,373 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also remained high, settling at 16.81% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has remained consistently high since the reading on Wednesday. As of Friday, 3,592 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 230 more than Wednesday.

A total of 3,424 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators has increased since the report on Wednesday. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 761 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 454 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday’s report, there is 64 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 69 more on ventilators.

On Thursday, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 15.986 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 8.184 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.403 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 815,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.461 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.677 million people statewide. A total of 60.3% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 70.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of Nov. 5. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 44,951 cases and 1,059 deaths, which is an increase of 672 cases and 25 deaths.

Saginaw, 28,127 cases and 669 deaths, which is an increase of 452 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,840 cases and 40 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Bay, 15,278 cases and 395 deaths, which is an increase of 235 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,686 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 3,017 cases and 76 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Huron, 4,137 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 64 cases.

Iosco, 3,017 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Isabella, 8,448 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 95 cases.

Lapeer, 10,689 cases and 252 deaths, which is an increase of 164 cases and one death.

Midland, 10,5761 cases and 143 deaths, which is an increase of 125 cases and four cases.

Ogemaw, 2,442 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Oscoda, 881 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 2,474 cases and 71 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 4,868 cases and 135 deaths, which is an increase of 111 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 8,534 cases and 135 deaths, which is an increase of 154 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 6,972 cases and 196 deaths, which is an increase of 99 cases and two deaths.

