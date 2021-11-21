Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain will develop across much of mid-Michigan later today.

The farther north and west you go the chances for rain go lower.

A brisk southerly breeze will bend to the west by tonight and increase in intensity.

Some gusts could go over 30-35 mph as a potent cold front approaches and passes through.

Look for afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

The holiday week starts off colder with highs in the 30s.

Some flurries are possible.

A westerly wind up to 20 mph will add an extra “bite” to the air with wind chill values starting off in the teens and staying in the 20s the rest of the day.

Dry weather with more sunshine is expected through Wednesday.

By Thanksgiving we’ll be back in the 40s.

Some rain is possible on Thanksgiving Day.

