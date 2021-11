WAUKESHA, Wis. (Gray News) - Wisconsin police have declared a ‘mass casualty incident’ after a car reportedly drove into a holiday parade.

Mass Casualty Incident @ W Main St & N Barstow St



12+ FD units responding.

12+ PD units responding.



Reports of many people injured after a suspect drove through the parade. Possible shots fired. — Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) November 21, 2021

Police tweeted that multiple people were reported injured.

They also said that shots were possibly fired.

