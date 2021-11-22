Clio Liquor store asks for patience as we head into holiday season

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) -

Empty shelves and little expectation to refill them anytime soon has Mid-Michigan retailers under stress as the holiday season gets underway.

Tony Daoud the manager of Clio Liquor tells ABC12 staff a lot of businesses have been struggling this year.

“It’s just like evolving, changing every day. You know, today, this item to be out and then tomorrow, it’s something different,” he said.

As the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and now with supply chain issues businesses like Clio Liquor are trying to meet the needs of their customers as best they can.

“We really have to change our strategy as far as planning ahead.”

Daoud says they have had to plan 6 to 8 months ahead to make sure they have enough stock saying that stores are having to deal with much more than they did before the pandemic hit.

“I think it’s going to get worse, unfortunately. I mean, there’s been all kinds of like, not as far as just liquor, but besides like your beer, pop, Red Bull… Last week we didn’t get a single case of Red Bull. I know it sounds goofy. But, the suppliers have nothing,” added Daoud.

Shortages are not only impacting the supply chain nationwide, Daoud says they are also seeing impact local store staffing to truck drivers.

He asks that as we head into the holiday season to be patient and to shop locally.

“Everything is just on the rise and we’re just trying to really… We’re all in this together. Like it’s not like it’s a store just trying to make money. We’re a community, you know, builders, and owners in the community. So really just emphasize, be patient, keep your money local. And we’re all on the same side. We’re going to get through this.”

Daoud says if any stores are running low on items try to be understanding, they are doing what they can to make sure they have items in stock for the holiday season.

