Advertisement

Clio Liquor store asks for patience as we head into holiday season

Empty shelves and little expectation to refill them anytime soon has Mid-Michigan retailers...
Empty shelves and little expectation to refill them anytime soon has Mid-Michigan retailers under stress as the holiday season gets underway.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) -

Empty shelves and little expectation to refill them anytime soon has Mid-Michigan retailers under stress as the holiday season gets underway.

Tony Daoud the manager of Clio Liquor tells ABC12 staff a lot of businesses have been struggling this year.

“It’s just like evolving, changing every day. You know, today, this item to be out and then tomorrow, it’s something different,” he said.

As the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and now with supply chain issues businesses like Clio Liquor are trying to meet the needs of their customers as best they can.

“We really have to change our strategy as far as planning ahead.”

Daoud says they have had to plan 6 to 8 months ahead to make sure they have enough stock saying that stores are having to deal with much more than they did before the pandemic hit.

“I think it’s going to get worse, unfortunately. I mean, there’s been all kinds of like, not as far as just liquor, but besides like your beer, pop, Red Bull… Last week we didn’t get a single case of Red Bull. I know it sounds goofy. But, the suppliers have nothing,” added Daoud.

Shortages are not only impacting the supply chain nationwide, Daoud says they are also seeing impact local store staffing to truck drivers.

He asks that as we head into the holiday season to be patient and to shop locally.

“Everything is just on the rise and we’re just trying to really… We’re all in this together. Like it’s not like it’s a store just trying to make money. We’re a community, you know, builders, and owners in the community. So really just emphasize, be patient, keep your money local. And we’re all on the same side. We’re going to get through this.”

Daoud says if any stores are running low on items try to be understanding, they are doing what they can to make sure they have items in stock for the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

North branch falls short
North Branch fell short in the state finals
A new solar energy center will provide power at a low cost for Georgians.
Consumers Energy to add clean energy from 3 solar projects
Change this caption before publishing
Ex-pastor pleads guilty to stealing from mid-Michigan church
G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme
G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme