Advertisement

Consumers Energy to add clean energy from 3 solar projects

A new solar energy center will provide power at a low cost for Georgians.
A new solar energy center will provide power at a low cost for Georgians.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - A Michigan utility says it will add enough renewable energy through three solar projects in 2023 to power nearly 190,000 homes.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy says the projects in the southern-central part of the state are expected to produce 375 megawatts of clean energy.

Consumers Energy would own and operate one facility, while purchasing power from the other two.

Agreements are awaiting approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The utility says the solar developments are part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan to dramatically increase renewable energy, eliminate coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The projects would come online in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

North branch falls short
North Branch fell short in the state finals
Change this caption before publishing
Ex-pastor pleads guilty to stealing from mid-Michigan church
G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme
G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme
G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme
G.H.O.S.T investigation unveils three year sex trafficking minors scheme