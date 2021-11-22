Consumers Energy to add clean energy from 3 solar projects

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - A Michigan utility says it will add enough renewable energy through three solar projects in 2023 to power nearly 190,000 homes.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy says the projects in the southern-central part of the state are expected to produce 375 megawatts of clean energy.

Consumers Energy would own and operate one facility, while purchasing power from the other two.

Agreements are awaiting approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The utility says the solar developments are part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan to dramatically increase renewable energy, eliminate coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The projects would come online in 2023.

