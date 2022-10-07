$23 million Genesee Health System Children's Center is near completion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just a few more finishing touches and Genesee Health System will be consolidating all of its children's services to a new facility on Saginaw Street near I-69 in Flint.
In recent years Genesee Health System has experienced a growth spurt in demand for children's services.
"After the water crisis and then COVID-19 pandemic on top of that we've seen a pretty dramatic increase," said Danis Russell, CEO of Genesee Health System.
Russell said the agency was running out of space at the three separate facilities that currently house their many children services.
"We've outgrown space at each of those three spaces," he said.
The agency doesn't own the buildings and Russell said some of the landlords were wanting some of their space back.
"It was just time to move," he said.
In November, Genesee Health System is expecting to open their brand new facility on Saginaw Street between Ninth and Tenth streets. One thing he knows for sure it will be more convenient for the families that rely on the agencies services.
"I think having all of our kids staff in one building is going to create a lot of synergy and energy beyond things that we probably don't even realize right now," said Russell.
The move will bring all of its children services under one roof. Those services include the Autism Center, the Neuro Assessment, Neuro Psychological Center for Excellence, Community Outreach, and the fetal alcohol screening program. The new building will also have a health center.
"So, it will be literally one stop shopping they will be able to get behavioral health , and primary care in that one location," said Russell.
To accommodate the new parking lot for the 60,000-square-foot building, the city of Flint is considering turning Beach street from a one-way to a two-way street.
Mike Brown is the city's Director of Public Works he gave an overview of the project.
"We gave them two lanes of the traffic on Beach Street so they will have more parking. So what we are going to do is take it and make it two lanes in the one direction, that beach has always been the one-way, then we are going to put in a turn lane and we are going to put in a lane in the other direction," he said.
The Flint City Council approved the plan during their last committee meeting. It is expected to come up for a vote by the full council this coming Monday.