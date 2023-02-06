 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles the Buffalo, New York, area

  • 0

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Buffalo, New York, area early Monday.

The quake struck around 6:15 a.m. and was centered just over a mile northeast of West Seneca at a depth of about 1.9 miles, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service said.

The earthquake comes weeks after the area endured a deadly winter storm that left 39 people dead in Erie County and the city of Buffalo buried under nearly 52 inches of snow. The county also issued a "code blue" warning last week and opened three warming shelters as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the northeast.

CNN affiliate WKBW received reports of people around the region feeling the rumbling Monday, including across the border in Ontario, Canada.

