...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

69-year-old Flint man convicted sexually abusing child

  • Updated
  • 0
Marshall Grear

The 67-year-old is facing 5 felonies, all connected to accusations he sexually abused a victim younger than 13.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former volunteer for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Westwood Heights school board member faces decades in prison after a jury convicted him of criminal sexual conduct.

Court records show 69-year-old Marshall Grear was found guilty on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The allegations date back to 2005, when Grear sexually abused a single victim who was younger than 13 years old at the time. Two other incidents of sexual abuse occurred when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 16.

The final two sexually abusive incidents happened after the victim turned 16. Investigators say Grear knew the victim, who reported the abuse to a relative after moving away from Michigan.

"For several years, Marshall Grear preyed on a vulnerable child to satisfy his own deviant desires and now he will have to spend perhaps the rest of his life in prison for his repulsive actions," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Grear faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years up to possibly life in prison when he receives his sentence in Genesee County Circuit Court on Aug. 14.

Grear was volunteering as a reserve deputy for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office when the sexual abuse took place. He also was serving as a member of the Westwood Heights School District board of education.

