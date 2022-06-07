Another double-digit increase in Michigan gas prices sets sixth consecutive record

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gasoline and diesel fuel prices increased by double digits in Michigan on Tuesday to reach a new record high for the sixth consecutive day.

AAA reported Michigan drivers were paying an average of $5.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday morning. That is a new record statewide average price and 12 cents higher than the previous record set Monday.

The statewide average for diesel fuel increased by 6 cents over the weekend to reach $5.66 per gallon on Tuesday, which is a new record high price.

Michigan has the 8th most expensive gasoline in the U.S. after Tuesday's price spike surpassed the average for Washington, D.C. Illinois remains still has the highest gasoline price in the Midwest at $5.45 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Gasoline prices in Michigan have surged 56 cents per gallon over the past week. Regular unleaded gasoline prices are 86 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $2.16 more than a year ago.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline reached a record high at $4.91 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. California has the most expensive gasoline in the U.S. at an average price of $6.34 per gallon.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices continued surging to new records in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

AAA reported a record average price of $5.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.64 per gallon for diesel fuel in the Flint area Monday. The gas price average is 12 cents higher than Monday while the diesel fuel price is 5 cents higher.

Prices in the Great Lakes Bay Region were $5.17 for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.67 for diesel. That is 15 cents higher that Monday for gasoline and 9 cents higher for diesel fuel.

Metro Detroit has the most expensive gasoline in Michigan with an average price of $5.23 for regular unleaded while Marquette has the cheapest with an average price of $5.11, according to AAA.

AAA says demand for motor fuel remains high despite record high prices across the U.S. Gasoline demand increased significantly last week with Memorial Day weekend travel.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

Crude oil prices also continue increasing. AAA says the price per barrel is close to $120 this week, which is nearly double from last August.

AAA expects more pain at the pump as long as demand for motor fuels remains high while supplies are tight.