...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Applications open Monday for Flint ARPA community grant program

MEANWHILE FLINT'S ADMINISTRATION IS GETTING READY TO LAUNCH IT'S ARPA COMMUNITY GRANT PROGRAM.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's administration is launching its ARPA community grant program.

More than $15 million of ARPA funding will be distributed to support programs that serve Flint residents.

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds starting Monday, Jan. 23.

The application is for eligible nonprofits, businesses and community-based organizations that will administer programs like home repair and improvement or youth job training. 

Information will be available Monday at cityofflint.com/ARPA.

