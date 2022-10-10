Athlete of the Week - Fenton swimmer Tess Heavner

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton sophomore Tess Heavner loves to swim and she's pretty good at it.
"It's something that I probably could not live without," Heavner said.
Heavner says she's been in the pool for as long as she can remember.
"I had a pool at my old house so I've been swimming since I was two years old," she said. "Pretty much my whole life has been about swim."
Fenton head coach Brad Jones says Heavner can be one of Fenton's finest.
"We've really been fortunate here at Fenton, we've had a lot of really quality girls and this year Tess is really the next for us," Jones said.
Gracie Olsen is perhaps Fenton's most storied swimmer. In her four years with the Tigers, she won six individual state titles. Last year, she helped Fenton to a fourth place finish in the MHSAA Division 2 meet, the best in school history.
Out of eight individual swimming events, Olsen has school records in six of them. Heavner has the other two.
"She likes to work," Jones said. "When she comes to practice, she works."
Heavner put on a show last Thursday against Corunna, winning the 50-yard freestyle and helping Fenton win three relay events.
"It's a lot of fun, we definitely get energy off of each other. Going off of her, it's amazing with her great finish and going right into a start," senior relay teammate Sophie Stefanac said.
"When I'm going first, I'm trying to go my best times and when I'm going second, third or especially fourth, I'm trying to hunt people down or keep my lead," Heavner said.
A hard worker and a technician, Heavner has big goals for this season.
"I hope to do well at states and I think our team will get a Metro League Championship, which is always exciting," Heavner said.
"She trains every day," Jones said. "It's just a pleasure to watch someone that knows how to work and likes to work that hard."
"The goal for us is to get Tess a state championship this year."