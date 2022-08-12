Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial is rare

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint water civil trial came down to one juror in the case brought by four child victims who sued Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman private engineering firms.
"Usually jurors find a way to reach an understanding and an agreement," said Attorney Michael Pitt when asked about the hung jury in the Flint water crisis civil trial.
It all came down to one juror in the case brought by four child victims of the Flint water crisis against Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman private engineering firms.
The bellwether trial was supposed to set the precedent for the remaining civil cases against the firms. But, after weeks of deliberations it ended Thursday in a hung jury.
Pitt said in his experience hung juries are pretty rare. But, that wasn't the case in the Flint water crisis trial against Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman. US District Court magistrate judge David Grand declared the mistrial after receiving a note from the eight member jury indicating they could not deliberate any further. Further deliberations, they said, "will only result in stress and anxiety with no unanimous decision without someone having to surrender their honest convictions soley for the purpose of returning a verdict."
The attorney says there are times when there is a difference of opion of what the facts are and what the facts mean. "These mistrials do occur from time to time," said Pitt.
The months long trial in the Eastern District of Michigan District Court provided many lessons for attorney's as these cases move forward.
"One of the main lessons was the trial was too lengthy and I think that that became an issue for the jurors," he said.