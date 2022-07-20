Biden searches for ways forward on climate change with the Senate deadlocked and the Supreme Court limiting his powers

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Tuscola County in southeastern Michigan... Northern Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan... Northern Genesee County in southeastern Michigan... * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flushing, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Clio, Mount Morris and Crossroads Village around 205 PM EDT. Otisville around 220 PM EDT. Millington and Otter Lake around 225 PM EDT. Columbiaville around 230 PM EDT. Mayville around 240 PM EDT. North Branch and Clifford around 250 PM EDT. Kingston around 255 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include East Dayton, Burnside, Wilmot, Thetford Township, Kings Mill, Silverwood, Genesee and Fostoria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH