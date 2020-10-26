SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -(10/26/20)- It’s lunchtime at Jack’s Hometown Pizza in Sanford and the phones have barely stopped ringing. A welcome sound after months of silence.

Jackson Brady is the owner of Jack’s-- taking over the pizza shop from his uncle. Brady celebrated his one year anniversary just two months before being forced to close after the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

“It was 158 days. Since the floods,” said Jack’s Hometown Pizza owner, Jackson Brady.

But the pizza shop wasn’t Brady’s only loss during that time. Just two week after the flood-- his beloved grandfather Poppy passed away.

“Made a bad situation worse. His last wish was to have a cheap funeral. He didn’t want people to go overboard on stuff and that’s how he was and in lieu of flowers my grandma decided it would be nice to have people make donations to Jack’s hometown pizza. And he knew so many people and people just came out of the woodwork. So we got probably more than we would have gotten from insurance that so basically rebuilt this place,” Brady said.

Jack’s first Grand Reopening took place this past Saturday-

“I couldn’t believe the turnout, it was incredible. People were more than generous. Everybody that came out was so happy to see us and we were happy to see them, it was phenomenal. It made it worth it to come back,” he said.

But it only lasted a day before they had to shut their doors again- temporarily.

“Business was so good on Saturday that we ended up closing Sunday so we could re-prep. So we’ve only had one day open but it was the busiest day I have had ever by far,” Brady said.

Jack’s was back open Monday with customers anxious to grab a pie or two to go.

“I packed a lunch today this morning, thinking great cold ham and cheese sandwich and I came through and saw Jack’s is back, so I left my lunch in the refrigerator at work,” said customer, Linda Cobb, customer.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.