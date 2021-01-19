FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Rodney Ott never could have imagined when he first shutdown in March, the door to his bar, The Loft, would remain closed nearly a year later.

“Yeah, it feel weird being in here. I come in here every two-three days just make sure the heat’s on and the pipes are running good,” said The Loft owner Rodney Ott.

Heat, lights, and water for a bar that’s served few customers over the last 10 months.

“if I had known it was like this I would have been put my liquor license in escrow and went an gotten job,” he said.

Ott’s liquor license is about a thousand dollars a year-- but that’s not the only expense that comes with being able to serve alcohol at his downtown Flint establishment located.

“if you don’t have your liquor license in escrow, it’s still my liquor liability insurance is $400 a month, so I have out $5000 just in that bill with no real use,” Ott said.

Ott says his liquor license renewal comes up in April and it would be great if the the state helped businesses by prorating the amount, but he knows that may not be possible.

“I understand that’s very big cost on the state of Michigan, that’s already struggling with money too,” he said.

Ott, who has owned and operated The Loft for 17 years, wonders for how much longer if he isn’t allowed to reopen and stay open.

“When those debts come due, you have to think about whether you’re going to be able to dig yourself out of the hole that COVID’s dug,” Ott said.

Governor Whitmer recently announced a February First date for restaurants and bars to reopen - only if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

