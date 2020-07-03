FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The executive order closing indoor bars was announced Wednesday, while some were forced to close by midnight, others were excluded from the order.

“It did shock me a little bit and then of course I had to dive in and find out if it effected us or not,” said owner, Jerrid Heidle. “Every dollar right now is at least helping us offset some of the ongoing cost, so it’s been a blessing just to be able to open up today.”

The executive order states that any establishment that sees more than 70% of their revenue from alcohol sales must close indoor services-- they can however opt for outdoor seating.

“Certainly the community is not rushing back to get out,” said Heidle. “I think anytime we can create that opportunity to give people that spacing and comfort, its worth it.”

While it does complicate thing for most businesses who have been struggling over the past few months-- Blackstones says this just teaching business to adapt and overcome.

“It’s hard on everybody, but as we start to adapt we will learn a new way and also perhaps create a new way of doing business thats more successful,” said Heidle.

Other down town locations have said they are hoping to add outdoor dining options in an effort to still bring in some revenue. Mallory Pearson ABC12 news

Regions 6 and 8 are still able to keep indoor bars open.

