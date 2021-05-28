FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Frankenmuth wasn’t as hustling and bustling as many might expect as the unofficial kickoff to summer begins on Friday.

We can thank mother nature for that.

But businesses there are hoping for some brighter horizons both in the weather department and labor department in the days ahead.

“We are working with about half of the staff we usually have. The Bavarian Inn had a job fair, and we had put on our Marquee that we were doing instant interviews for two days, and we didn’t have one person come in,” said Stacey Sobeck, manager of The Country Store.

The store in Little Bavaria -- just a sliver in the pie of businesses that don’t have enough help.

We asked Sobeck how bad they’re hurting.

She says normally 12-15 people are on staff during the summer. 6 employees, including herself are making it happen.

“I’m not home as much, because I do have three kids. I’m here more often and later. It does affect us. Not only us, but our families and customers,” she said.

Da Vinci’s Italian restaurant just up the street a ways -- also not immune to the current labor shortage.

“It’s awfully hard finding help. We try to advertise on Facebook and through Michigan Works -- people just aren’t coming in,”

said owner Egidio Grossi who is down about 8 employees -- meaning his staff is stretched thin between hosting, serving and cooking.

“We’re doing so much more take out. We have to have people just dedicated to answering phones and prepping food. And then of course you open up the dining rooms -- you have to staff those,” he said.

Grossi asks for people to pack their patience, especially if you’re going out to eat at restaurants.

