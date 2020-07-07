FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/07/2020) - Sprinklers arch streams of water on Copper Ridge Golf Course in Davison.

This heat wave has mid-Michigan golfers taking extra precautions to stay hydrated.

"I started out with coffee and switched to water. That's about it. Make sure you drink some in-between each stroke and stay in the cart as much as possible," said Grand Blanc resident Gerald Lorence.

"Tons of water. It's about it. It's the only thing you can do out here in the beaten sun," added Gerald's brother Kevin Lorence.

Making sure the course stays in good shape is made more difficult under these conditions due to not just the hot weather, but the lack of rain in recent weeks.

"You're just trying to throw water. There's not as much to mow obviously, so we're doing a lot of hand work and stuff to get caught up on. Bunkers obviously haven't been done too much," commented Bob James, a worker at Copper Ridge Golf Course in Davison Township.

It's a situation that sends even the local deer to more shady areas and water hazards looking a bit more inviting.

"I felt like maybe I should jump into the water hole because it was that hot out here," said Kevin Lorence.

Believe it or not, hot and dry weather does have some advantages on the course.

"It's almost like a golfers dream because the fairways are firm, so you can hit your ball, it's going to run out on them, and the greens are soft because he keeps pouring enough water on them. So, It's perfect," James said.

The good news is the winds of change could give us some much needed rain toward the end of the week.

