FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most restaurants are now reopened across the state-- but Halo Burger-- is temporarily closing dining rooms as Coronavirus cases spike across the county.

“We’ve watched the data change over the last week, and noticed cases are in fact rising,” said spokesperson, Olivia Ross. “We wouldn’t be doing our part if we were putting people at risk unnecessarily when there are other options.”

The decision to close dine in at all locations comes as the state continues to see spikes in COVID-19 cases, a lack of labor force, and what Halo Burger says is a public disregard for safety measures put in place.

“We have all these social distancing graphics and are asking people to be respectful of our staff and unfortunately that’s not always what’s happening,” said Ross. “So not only is that physically a bad place for our people to work, but mentally that’s unsettling as well.”

The Court Street location will close completely, both dine in and drive thru, indefinitely due to lack of employees.

“We can’t find enough people that want to work right now,” said Ross. “Thats a decision that every individual has to make for themselves right now, and we understand that, but with limited amount of staff and labor right now, we just can’t stretch people too thin.”

Representatives say they hope to reopen the court street location once they are able to return to a state of normalcy.

All other locations will be drive thru only.

