GENESEE COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) -(02/17/21)- On more than one occasion over the past year- Chris Poulos dipped into his life savings to keep his Flint restaurant, the White Horse Tavern going as the state imposed COVID-19 related restrictions kept the indoor dining area closed for months at a time.

“I was starting to run thin, you know, we really tapped. All of our own resources, you know, to just have a track I kept people on payroll and things like that I haven’t laid anybody off,” said White Horse Tavern co-owner, Chris Poulos.

Even after the state lifted some of the restrictions--allowing indoor dining to resume at 25 percent capacity, Poulos says paying the bills has still been a challenge, “Well you know everybody’s trying their hardest here. You know, the 25% is kind of stressful because I don’t think it makes a lot of sense.”

But some good news came Wednesday for Poulos, in the form a 15-thousand grant his business has been awarded through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program.

The White Horse is one 96 small businesses in Genesee County that will receive the grant. “It makes me happy, we needed the money,” he said.

The funds can be used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, and costs related to reopening a business. Poulos has already decided the money will be used for.

“Mostly is going to help me out with my payroll, because as I said I have laid anybody off for the year. So we’ve all worked together and you know, very reduced hours of public has been very generous. And when when they pick up an order to order they’re very generous with their tips right now. And, you know, it just shows we can all get through this,” Poulos said.

291 small businesses in 7 counties in Region 6, received a grant. Totaling more than 4 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.