FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/02/2020)- Sarah Fechter has been in the business of fitness for most of her life.

She put her blood, sweat, and tears into building the Sarah Fetcher studio located in Saginaw Township.

“We’ve got a really strong community, they’re very loyal to us. We have a great following and it makes it very easy to work hard for them and bring all the new trendt and science stuff,” she said

Until a national health crisis put the breaks on her thriving business.

“March 16th, of course we are on a good roll and then the gym got shut down for what thought was going to be a two week period and that has now transitioned into almost four months with little to no compensation help at all,” Fechter said.

Fechter was one of nearly 200 gym owners across Michigan that filed a lawsuit against the state for blocking gyms from re-opening.

Last week-- fitness centers were just hours away from legally reopening, afer a judge ordered an end to the Governor’s order.

“It is a very hard pill to swallow that you could go to a bar, which has now proven to be extremely unsafe, but you can go to a bar with a tons of people, you could go to a strip club, you could go to a restaurant, you can go out to eat and get your hair cut. You can do anything you want in the world, except for see a movie or go to a gym,” she said.

Some gym owners have ignored Governor Whitmer's executive order to stay closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last week the answer for me waas still no. I’m going to see what happens over the 4th of July. I’m going to access what heppens in the coming weeks. We are doing great with our outdoor classes,” Fechter said.

Fechter said she won’t be one of them, for now.

”I don’t want to risk everything I’ve ever worked for. Somebody contracts COVID from my building and traces it back there and we weren’t supposed to be open. There’s a lot of liability in that,” she said

