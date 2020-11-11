BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) -“It was pretty bad we had about 3 foot of water here in the store and in the showroom. All of our boat slips were obviously underwater and flooded . And just like that it was all gone,” said General Manager, Stephanie Aldrich.

Weeds, grass, and mud now reside where waters from Wixom Lake once flowed at the Stryker’s Lakeside Marina.

“It’s been long and difficult. We’ve had lots of support from local businesses and foundations customers, just lots of support from the community,” she said.

And they will need that support.

Stephanie Aldrich, longtime general manager for Stryker’s says the estimated damage caused by the floods following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams back in May-- is in the six figures.

There is also of the loss of revenue due to the now empty lake..

“It’s had a huge impact on our business. We no longer have any boat slips to rent out to customers. Our weekends around here are pretty dull. Not a lot of traffic coming up. The gas pump, obviously we are not selling gas. We have lost out on a lot of revenue, just on our accessory department. We need the people around to help us survive,” Aldrich said.

There is some good news--- news that may help the nearly four decades old marina navigate through these troubled waters, to stay afloat.

“The Midland Alliance and Three Rivers Corporation, ??stacker foundation have chipped in helping us rebuild. Showing confidence is us we will still be here when the lakes do come back,” she said.

