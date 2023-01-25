Clare County Mounted Divsion joins search for woman missing for more than two weeks

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Mounted Division is now part of a search for a missing mid-Michigan woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
34-year-old Sara Burns was living in the Prescott area in Ogemaw County, but her abandoned vehicle was found in Clare County.
When her vehicle was found, she hadn't been reported missing at that point.
Her van was found near Leota. That's where search efforts are focused now, and police have been using K-9's, drones and horses to search the woods of northeast Clare County.
"The horses, they give us a lot of benefit, number one, mobility," says Jesse Loudenslager of the Clare County Sheriff's Department.
The mounted division has joined the search for Burns.
Investigators say she had previously lived in Houghton Lake but was recently living in the Prescott area in Ogemaw County, where she was last seen by family and friends on there on January 9th.
The van was found abandoned on Muskegon Road east of Leota in rural Clare County two days later, but she had not been reported missing at the time.
The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Department didn't receive a report that Burns was missing until January 17th.
"They did tow the car and they have found some evidence that she was in this area of some sort," says Loudenslager.
But so far, the search for Burns continues.
"We train our horses to alert if they smell something that's not normal, or hear something that is not normal, and being in tune with your horse and listening to your horse makes a big difference," he says.
Loudenslager heads up the mounted division.
"If we don't find anything, that's a good thing, I don't want to find anyone deceased,' Loudenslager says.
There is hope that Sara Burns is alive.
"The best-case scenario, she got a ride some place and we still haven't located her yet, that's what we are hoping for," he says.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sara Burns, or how she may have ended up in that part of Clare County, you are asked to call the Clare or Ogemaw County Sheriff Departments.