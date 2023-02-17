$1.9 million in federal funding to expand educational programs within several local non-profits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A grant of $1,905,421 in federal funds will be spread amongst several non-profits throughout Genesee County.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the federal funding as a part of his community project funding initiative to improve and expand after-school educational opportunities for the youth of Genesee County.
A large chunk of money was secured to help five local non-profits -two of which will support workforce development and educational programs in STEM.
"There have been studies that really show the impact of student scores approved 20% if they get rich high-quality afterschool programs so we're excited to bring this to more kids," said Todd Slisher, CEO of the non-profit Flint Institute of Science and History which oversees Sloan Museum.
Sloan Museum of Discovery receiving the largest amount of $1million and Soap Box Derby receiving the least - $100,000.
Slisher says these funds will benefit a shared mission; engage our youth on a learning journey in STEM education.
"This grant is for after school and out of school programs and so that allows us and our partners to really effectively serve all of the kids in Genesee County with these really important programs," he said.
Partners like the Flint Soap Box Derby, a hands-on STEM learning environment where Director Kevin Cronin gives kids a space to create, build, and bring to life their own soapbox cars to showcase at the annual soapbox race.
Cronin's goal - to restore the Cronin Derby as a multi-use racing venue.
"What we're going to do with this grant is transform our program from just a simple race into a year round experiential learning and workforce development program," said Cronin.
That includes restoring a space for the Cronin Derby Downs for several uses, including one that'll help put young people in the driver's seat of their future.
"And then ultimately identify and attach what those interests are to what a future career might be," Cronin said. "Rather it be in the automotive industry, the defense industry, transportation, or anywhere in between."
The other non-profits include:
Crim Fitness Foundation - $463,500
Flint Institute of Music - $193,921
Flint Institute of Arts - awarded $148,00
Sloan Museum of Discovery plans to implement all new programming starting this summer.
Flint Soap Box Derby will hold its first open-house of the year on March 11, 2023.