A Flint boxing gym is supporting inner city youth: inside the ring

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A boxing gym in Flint aims to help motivate and uplift the young people of the city of Flint.
The mission of Flint Town Boxing Club is to promote positive change and opportunities for growth.
This boxing club is much more than a boxing gym - for owner and former boxer Tim Hall, it's all about creating a safe space to be molded into a greater version of self.
"I figured I'd get kids off the street so they don't get into trouble and get them busy in boxing and make champions out of them," said owner Tim Hall. "So the kids can feel like they're something."
All roads lead to the love of boxing - a motto that owner and former pro boxer Tim Hall is more than passionate about.
Founded in 2010 - the Flint Town Boxing Club's goal is to spread that love and wisdom to up and coming boxers throughout the city.
Boxers much like 23-year-old Moe Walker - also known as Moe the Reaper.
"Moe is a champion wrestler and he loves boxing," Hall said. "He trains all the time and he's going to take state this year."
Walker has a love for the sport but back in grade school it stemmed from a darker place.
"Boxing was my first love because I was always fighting in the streets in school, out of school, getting jumped and bullied," Walker said. "And I didn't have a way to defend myself until my older brother taught me all about fighting in the streets and that was the only way I could talk - I couldn't talk back with my mouth so I used my hands."
He boxed at Berston Field house in high school but it was the pandemic that pushed him back into the ring.
"But after the coronavirus hit, motivation is what kept me going," he said. "I didn't want to sit around on the couch feeling like nothing and I knew I had something to achieve in my life so I came to the Flint Town Boxing Club and they saw my skills and how I've progressed - they gave me my first fight and I've impressed them from there on out."
After two years with Flint Town Boxing - Walker is hoping to knockout his professional goals.
"The goal is to become world champion someday," Walker said. "And I'm really looking forward to it. I put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears on the line."
The Flint Town Boxing Club is gearing up for states this month.