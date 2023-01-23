 Skip to main content
A Grand Blanc High School varsity hockey player pays homage to Flint's Inner City Youth Hockey program

Sophomore and varsity hockey player Antwan Price pays homage to Inner City Youth Hockey program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint program that gives inner city youth a chance to take to the ice.

While basketball and football are popular sports in the Flint-area among children, hockey is still playing catch up.

The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program's mission is to introduce, teach, and develop hockey skills to kids who would not typically have an opportunity to play.

Kids like Antwan Price not only have taken the opportunity to be a part but he continues the stride as he plans to take his love for hockey - all the way.

"It's really not just a high school thing I want to keep going as long as I can with it," said Antwan Price, a Grand Blanc High School varsity hockey player.

Hockey is typically a sport that the average inner city kid would overlook due to the cost demand and lack of representation but Antwan Price, Grand Blanc sophomore and varsity hockey player breaks that barrier as he says his love for hockey comes naturally - a feeling that is unmatched.

"So when I started skating on the ice it was just kind of natural for me. It's something to hockey - it just feels good," he said.

Price's skates hit the ice for the first time at just 10-years-old where he found his love-jones for the sport in the Flint's Inner City Youth Hockey program coached by Flint's own Rico Phillips.

"I remember Antwan when he first came out on the ice falling everywhere," said Rico Phillips, Director and Founder of Flint's Inner City Youth Hockey Program. "But our first lesson that we teach every participant is how to fall and naturally our second is how to get back up."

An analogy for the game of life - as with great triumph, comes great trials.

People of color are very disproportionate in the game of hockey, in return, causing challenges that are simply inevitable to face.

"I had challenges where I would feel excluded but my teammates and the way I progress helps me overcome that," said Price.

And as Antwan's aspiration is to continue to ride the ice and score big - giving back feels even better.

"It feels good knowing that people could be looking up to me and making them want to keep striding to play hockey," he said.

The Inner City Youth Hockey Program has open registration until Wednesday, this is a free program that also includes free transportation both to and from practice.

To register, visit FlintInnerCityYouthHockey.org. Only Flint residents are eligible.

