A recent study shows drastic increase in firearm deaths among children and teens

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new report is finding that gun violence has become the leading cause of death among children.
More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record according to the Center for Disease Control.
The leading victim - children ages 1-19.
Gun violence has hit the U.S. hard, recent studies show that it's a problem that increased during the COVID 19 pandemic.
A sad reality that hit home for some - like Teresa Hamlet.
"This year will be 5 years since I lost my son, I just want justice, that's all I want. I'm not even mad at the person that did it, I forgive them," Teresa Hamlet, a Flint mother of 5.
Her son - Dairyon Walker lost his life at just 18-years-old in 2018 at the hands of gun violence.
Teresa Hamlet is a mother of 5 and is concerned for the safety of her children.
"We don't even want our kids outside to play. We have to keep them in the house and now they're attached to video games because you're so scared for them to go outside because of this gun violence," she said.
CDC data shows that Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Michigan.
In Michigan, an average of 95 children and teens die by guns every year - with more than half due to homicides.
"They're just not fighting fair anymore and it's not fair for families to have to go through this and try to keep our kids safe because it's so many guns on the street and it's not just older people with them, it's teenagers, 14, 13, even 7," said Hamlet.
Guns that Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says are the city's top priority to get off the streets. He declared a gun violence emergency in 2021 that's still in effect.
"We have to get into the minds of our young people and we have to take the weapons out of the peoples hands that will do harm," said Mayor Neely "It's not standing against our second amendment but it is advocating for our right to live."
If you or someone you know have been impacted by gun violence, Church Without Walls and other community partners are hosting a remembrance event Thursday February 9, 2023 at 6pm located at 6202 Dupont St. Flint, MI 48505.