A safe Juneteenth celebration in Flint over the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of people and dozens of events - Juneteenth was celebrated in the city of Flint without incident.
Quite the contrast from last year's celebration when a woman drove through the Juneteenth parade and opened fire on a Flint police officer. The officer returned fire and the woman later died of her injuries.
This year a much more positive story is emerging from the holiday celebration.
The city is attributing to organizers, participants, preparation, and expectations.
Both Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and Police Sgt. Tyron Booth say they woke up on the Monday after feeling proud of the city and its residents.